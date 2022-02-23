Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking trespassers who dumped 4 dogs at animal shelter

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two people who trespassed at the county animal shelter and abandoned four dogs on Sunday.

“On Sunday, February 20th around 8:30 p.m., two subjects trespassed on the property of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter,” stated a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “While trespassing on the property they abandoned four dogs.”

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying two trespassers. On Sunday February 20th... Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office TX, Sheriff Byron Lyons on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

According to the Facebook post, the suspects were driving a new model white Ford Ranger four-door pickup with black rims.

“If you have any information about the vehicle or subjects, please contact Deputy Murray with the Polk County Sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810,” the Facebook post stated.

