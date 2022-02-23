Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Proposed attendance zones in Nacogdoches ISD up for consideration

By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - New and renovated facilities will result in changes to Nacogdoches ISD attendance zones for some elementary schools. It won’t happen until the fall.

Several factors were considered when establishing proposed boundaries. Demographers tweaked the maps as late as two weeks ago. “The word that they kept coming back to is balance,” said district spokesperson, Les Linebarger.

The goal is a balance primarily in geographic areas to assign children to schools. Rarely are student numbers and ethnicity considered because campuses differ in size and neighborhood schools remain important.

“(Demographers) Make sure we balance everything as much as possible but leave room for growth at every campus,” explained Linebarger.

The Texas Education Agency doesn’t collect attendance zone information. Boundaries are solely left to the district leaders. An overwhelming passage of a 2018 bond election resulted in attendance zone changes.

“The two biggest changes are we’re closing Fredonia Elementary and Nettie Marshall. Those students will have to go elsewhere,” said Linebarger.

Most will go to Mike Moses, which will be converted to an elementary, and Thomas J. Rusk Elementary.

And despite new boundaries, some students will learn in a brand-new school.

“If someone was zoned for Emeline Carpenter they’re going to Emeline Carpenter next year when it opens as a new school,” assured Linebarger.

Other big changes include going from two middle schools to one.

“There will be roughly 1300, 1400 at the middle school. And that is one of the other components of the bond election was expanding the existing McMichael Middle School,” said Linebarger.

Public meetings are set to begin next week. Parent input is encouraged before the maps go to the school board for adoption in March.

Public meetings are set for:

• 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, at Fredonia Elementary

• 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, at Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language

• 6 p.m., Thursday, March 3, at Nacogdoches High School.

