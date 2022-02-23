Angelina County election official says prop questions on primary ballots will not result in changes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For registered Republicans who go to vote this election season, you may notice ten Republican primary proposition questions at the end of your ballot. Angelina County’s GOP chair, Robert Flournoy, says these questions are purely to gauge the temperature and opinions from the voting public.

“They are not binding in any way,” said Flournoy. “It’s just really a survey of the republicans about issues that they think are important and that there may be legislation coming forth in the future. In Texas they will probably be in the form of an amendment to the Texas constitution.”

The questions are predominantly social issues that resonate within the Republican Party. They are wide ranging, including everything from border security, election integrity, abortion and minors seeking sex transition operations. The questions were formulated by the highest level of the Texas Republican Party. It is not mandatory that you answer them on your ballot if you so choose.

“They have been in the forefront of news that has been going on, and so they just want to know is there a consensus out there about a particular one,” said Flournoy. “There will be some that will be much more urgent and those will be used in trying to formulate probably the platform of the party, and then from there hopefully the legislation will be forthcoming to enforce that.”

Flournoy says many of the issues the questions are already addressed in the Republican platform. He says the party leaders will take the results of the voting to help their candidates be more informed on what they should be trying to get passed legislation if they are elected.

“Most Texans are going to feel very strongly about them,” said Flournoy. “I voted yes on all of them. I think that most people are going to feel like they are all important.”

