Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Regional tournaments set for girls basketball

Central Heights girls basketball
Central Heights girls basketball(Central Heights ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Regional tournaments are set for the girls basketball playoffs. Winners of the tournaments will be heading to San Antonio next week.

4A Region II - Texas A&M Commerce

Brownsboro vs Sanger, 8 p.m.

Winner advances to Regional Final on Saturday at TAMU Commerce against Dallas Lincoln/ Paris winner at 3 p.m.

3A Region II - Prosper ISD

Mount Vernon vs Edgewood, 6 p.m.

Winnsboro vs Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Winners move on to the Regional Final Saturday at Prospes ISD at 1 p.m.

3A Region III - Waco Midway High School

Malakoff vs Central Heights

Winner move on to the Regional Final Saturday at Waco Midway HS against Fairfield/Hitchcock at 1 p.m.

2A Region III - Athens H.S.

Martin’s Mill vs Tenaha, 6 p.m.

La Poynor vs Douglass, 8 p.m.

Winners advance to the Regional Final Saturday at Athens High School, 1 p.m.

1A Region IV - Del Valle H.S.

Neches vs McMullen County, 6 p.m.

Zavalla vs Fayeteville, 8 p.m.

Winners advance to the Regional Final Saturday at Del Valle High School, 12 p.m. on Saturday

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Nacogdoches ISD student arrested for alleged online threat
Shelbyville ISD student arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ school
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson
Man accused of taking child hostage in Diboll home
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

a
Crockett wins playoff opener over Rogers 80-49
Crockett Bulldogs
Boys Basketball area playoffs schedule
Lufkin's Brandon Walker scored 25 points in their first round win over Texas High (KTRE)
Boys Basketball Bi-District schedules and scores
The UIL girls basketball championships will be held in San Antonio March 5-7.
Girls Basketball playoffs: Regional Quarterfinals