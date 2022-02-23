Regional tournaments set for girls basketball
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Regional tournaments are set for the girls basketball playoffs. Winners of the tournaments will be heading to San Antonio next week.
4A Region II - Texas A&M Commerce
Brownsboro vs Sanger, 8 p.m.
Winner advances to Regional Final on Saturday at TAMU Commerce against Dallas Lincoln/ Paris winner at 3 p.m.
3A Region II - Prosper ISD
Mount Vernon vs Edgewood, 6 p.m.
Winnsboro vs Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
Winners move on to the Regional Final Saturday at Prospes ISD at 1 p.m.
3A Region III - Waco Midway High School
Malakoff vs Central Heights
Winner move on to the Regional Final Saturday at Waco Midway HS against Fairfield/Hitchcock at 1 p.m.
2A Region III - Athens H.S.
Martin’s Mill vs Tenaha, 6 p.m.
La Poynor vs Douglass, 8 p.m.
Winners advance to the Regional Final Saturday at Athens High School, 1 p.m.
1A Region IV - Del Valle H.S.
Neches vs McMullen County, 6 p.m.
Zavalla vs Fayeteville, 8 p.m.
Winners advance to the Regional Final Saturday at Del Valle High School, 12 p.m. on Saturday
