Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

The MSPCA says 91 cats were found in the home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations. (Source: MSPCA-Angell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.

Some of the cats are partially or totally blind. Others are suffering ear and upper respiratory infections as well as severe dental disease.

Thirty-two of the cats were taken to the MSPCA, while an additional 59 cats were taken to other animal agencies.

The MSPCA says the owner was no longer able to care for the animals after his spouse passed away and was “desperate for help.” It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

The group says medical care is expected to reach at least $10,000 and is accepting donations on its website.

Once the cats are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Jonney Smoldas shows off the 13.34-pound largemouth bass he caught on Houston County Lake....
Crockett man reels in ShareLunker on Houston County Lake
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Nacogdoches County Jail found non-compliant for 2nd time in year

Latest News

Covid 19 In East Texas
Covid 19 In East Texas
Hiway 8 Towel Blanket Shortage
Hiway 80 Towel Blanket Shortage
Low Voter Turnout
Low Voter Turnout
Candidates on Ukraine
Candidates on Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion