Deputy constable, suspect killed during disturbance at Houston mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - An East Texas deputy constable was killed and a suspect fatally shot by police during a disturbance at a Houston shopping mall.

The shootings happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the PlazAmericas mall in southeastern Houston.

A deputy constable for San Jacinto County Precinct 1 was working off duty when he was fatally attacked inside the mall, police said.

Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers confirmed the slain deputy worked for his office and identified the law enforcement officer as Neil Adams.

During the initial struggle inside the mall, the suspect allegedly got ahold of Deputy Adams’ gun and shot the deputy.

Houston police responded and confronted the suspect in the food court. The officers fatally shot the suspect after he approached them holding a “sharp object,” KHOU reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.