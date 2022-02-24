First Alert: More cloudy, damp, and dreary weather to continue for a couple more days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will hang on to some patchy drizzle this evening before drier air temporarily moves in later on tonight. That is a good thing considering we are expecting temperatures to drop down to the freezing mark by daybreak Friday. Since the moisture will move out before the freezing temperatures occur, we expect no issues on our area highways and byways.

Despite some drier air moving in on Friday, the upper level winds will continue to blow over Texas, keeping the cloudy skies locked in place with just a slim, 20% chance of sprinkles possible late in the day. Due to the clouds and cool breezes, it will be another cold day with highs only expected to top out in the middle 40′s.

Another upper-level disturbance will then arrive Friday night and during the day on Saturday, leading to another high-end, 60% chance of rain with highs only reaching the upper 40′s. Saturday will be another dreary, damp day, making it tough to get outdoor chores accomplished.

Despite the high-end rain chances in play, the overall rainfall amounts will generally average around one-half inch as the rain that does fall will generally be very light in nature.

The overall upper-level wind pattern finally changes by Sunday and early next week as high pressure builds back into the region. This will lead to highs climbing back into the upper 60′s and even the 70′s, which will feel so much better than the weather we are experiencing right now.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.