Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: More cloudy, damp, and dreary weather to continue for a couple more days

Weather Where You Live
Rounding out the week with another cloudy, cold, and dreary day.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will hang on to some patchy drizzle this evening before drier air temporarily moves in later on tonight. That is a good thing considering we are expecting temperatures to drop down to the freezing mark by daybreak Friday. Since the moisture will move out before the freezing temperatures occur, we expect no issues on our area highways and byways.

Despite some drier air moving in on Friday, the upper level winds will continue to blow over Texas, keeping the cloudy skies locked in place with just a slim, 20% chance of sprinkles possible late in the day. Due to the clouds and cool breezes, it will be another cold day with highs only expected to top out in the middle 40′s.

Another upper-level disturbance will then arrive Friday night and during the day on Saturday, leading to another high-end, 60% chance of rain with highs only reaching the upper 40′s. Saturday will be another dreary, damp day, making it tough to get outdoor chores accomplished.

Despite the high-end rain chances in play, the overall rainfall amounts will generally average around one-half inch as the rain that does fall will generally be very light in nature.

The overall upper-level wind pattern finally changes by Sunday and early next week as high pressure builds back into the region. This will lead to highs climbing back into the upper 60′s and even the 70′s, which will feel so much better than the weather we are experiencing right now.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office deputy arrests Michael Zawodny. (Source: Trinity County...
Trinity County deputies arrest man after search turns up child porn images
Donna McCollum wishes East Texas goodbye after 40 years on East Texas News.
Retiring Donna McCollum says ‘thank you’ to East Texas News viewers
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Autopsy shows man died from gunshot wounds before fire in Jasper home

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 2-26-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 2-26-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 2-26-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: A cold rain on Saturday will give way to the return of sunshine by Sunday
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast