Gov. Abbott encourages primary voting during campaign visit to Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke with supporters at a Marshall restaurant around lunchtime Wednesday. It was part of a “Get Out The Vote” event hosted by the Abbott campaign.

With less than a week until the the primary election, Abbott is crisscrossing the state to drum up support and encourage voting.

“Your vote matters so much,” Abbott said. “You need to go out and cast your vote, if you haven’t already done so.”

A recent poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows Abbott with a comfortable lead in the Republican primary.

Recently released poll from UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News. (KLTV)

Abbott also leads in a hypothetical November matchup with leading Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, but that lead has narrowed since the last poll in January.

Hypothetical November matchup between Abbott and O'Rourke. (KLTV)

And while it is the primary election that’s fast-approaching, Abbott spent much of his time in Marshall focused on the November election and O’Rourke.

“I am not familiar with a general election for governor where the candidates are more opposite than what we have this election year,” Abbott said. “On election night, I can tell you that I am going to lose in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso. I will be far behind in those cities. That’s why we rely upon Harrison County, Smith County and Gregg County to pull us across the finish line. Your vote matters.”

Among those in attendance Wednesday, State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall), State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview), and State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

