Lady Roadrunners Beat Coastal Bend in Home Finale; AC Opens Conference Tournament Next Week

LUFKIN, Texas (AC ATHLETICS) - The Angelina College Lady Roadrunner basketball team offered plenty to celebrate in Wednesday’s home finale at Shands Gymnasium.

The Lady ‘Runner recognized their sophomores during pre-game ceremonies, then proceed to beat the Coastal Bend Community College Lady Cougars 87-49 to give head coach Byron Coleman another 20-win season.

Playing short-handed, the Lady ‘Runners nevertheless put forth a balanced scoring attack that saw six players reach double figures. Freshman Jakayla Parks had a monstrous night, finishing with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim also added a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards; Jayiona Cobbs hit four of her five three-point attempts to finish with 14 points; Kajah Phillips just missed out on double-double status with 12 points and nine rebounds; and Michelle Smith scored 11 points while dishing out eight assists. Zaraya March tallied 10 points and seven assists in the win.

CBCC’s Savanna Smith led the Lady Cougars with 24 points.

The win lifts AC’s overall record to 20-8, 10-7 with one game remaining in the regular season. With the Region XIV Conference Tournament opening next week in Jacksonville, the Lady Roadrunners, currently tied for fifth place in the standings, will look to move up a notch for tournament seeding purposes. AC will travel to Bossier Parish Community College on Saturday for a game scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.

AC sophomores playing their final game at Shands Gymnasium on Wednesday were Zaraya March, Michelle Smith, Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim and Derrica Gilbert.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.