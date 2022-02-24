Light drizzle will come to an end across East Texas by late afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory continue to be in effect for much of East Texas through 6 p.m. this evening.

Within this area, more ice accumulations are possible, but should be minimal through the afternoon. Precipitation is very light, and drizzle and mist is all that is expected for the rest of the day. This light drizzle will come to an end by late afternoon, though it will continue to be cloudy and cold.

Overnight, temperatures drop below freezing in almost all of East Texas, but once temperatures warm above freezing by midday tomorrow, they will stay above freezing for the next several days.

Another round of rain is expected this weekend, but it will be all rain and warmer temperatures are expected in the forecast for next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.