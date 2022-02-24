Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out cloudy and cold.  A few areas of fog are possible this morning.  Mist and drizzle will begin to pick up with some more moderate rainfall possible by late morning and midday.  Areas within the winter weather advisory and winter storm watch will see periods of freezing rain and sleet.  Be especially careful on elevated surfaces where accumulations are likely.  Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the afternoon, but should warm above freezing.  Rain ends by evening and then some clearing is possible with temperatures dropping below freezing overnight tonight.  That means a few slick spots are still possible Friday morning.  Temperatures stay chilly through the weekend with more rain showers Saturday afternoon.

