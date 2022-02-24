SFA’s Visscher named semifinalist for mid-major player of the year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephanie Visscher is being considered as one of the top mid-major women basketball players.

Visscher was announced as one of 10 semifinalist for the Becky Hammond Mid-Major player of the year.

The award is named after Hammond who was a a three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999. In October, 25 players were named to the preseason watch list. The 15-player midseason watch list was announced in January, and the five finalists will be announced in early March. The winner will be announced around the Final Four.

The 10 finalists are:

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo, G, Jr.2021-22 Stats: 23.8 PPG, 4.2 APG, 2.0 SPG

Fair set an incredible bar in her freshman year, finishing the season ranked fourth in the country in points, while also ranking 22nd in steals and 206th in assists. Fair has kept up that level of performance through her junior season and is the only player to make all three semifinalist lists in the history of this award.

Shaylee Gonzales, BYU, G, So.2021-22 Stats: 18.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, 2.3 SPG

Gonzales has been the driving force behind BYU’s rise into national awareness thanks to her improvements as a scorer and distributor. Through Feb. 21, she ranks in the top 100 for points, assists, and steals per game. BYU is currently a 5-seed according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme and may be poised for a deep run with just two losses so far this season.

Jasmine Dickey, Delaware, G/F, Sr.2021-22 Stats: 25.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.1 BPG

In terms of pure volume of production, very few players in the country rival Dickey’s stat line for Delaware. Dickey currently ranks third in the country in scoring, including third on two-point makes and tops in the nation in free throw makes per game. Plus, throw in 3.5 offensive boards (44th in Division I), 6.0 defensive rebounds (98th nationally), and her top-100 ranking in steals and blocks per game.

Kierstan Bell, FGCU, G, Jr.2021-22 Stats: 24.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.4 BPG

Bell, the reigning Hammon Award winner, hasn’t played in a little over a month, but the latest reports indicate she will likely be back for postseason play. In her 14 appearances this season, Bell ranks fourth in the country in scoring, 12th in rebounding average, and 104th in blocks per game. The Eagles have held their own in her absence, but if she can get back to full strength FGCU will be a dangerous team come March.

Macee Williams, IUPUI, F/C, Sr.2021-22 Stats: 18.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.1 APG

Williams is one of the most efficient volume scorers in the nation, one of just five players to average 18.0 or more points with a 1.25 PPSA or better. Of those five, Williams is the only one with at least 10.0 rebounds per game. Michigan can attest to how dangerous of a team IUPUI can be, and Williams is the largest piece to their success.

Sam Breen, Massachusetts, F, Gr.2021-22 Stats: 16.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.0 APG

ESPN’s bracketology has Breen and UMass on the outside looking in right now, meaning winning the very strong A-10 conference tournament is likely the only route to the NCAA Tournament. But when you have a player who can control a game as well as Breen–who ranks in the top 10 in A-10 play in points, rebounds, assists, and steals–anything can happen.

Katelyn Young, Murray St., F, So.2021-22 Stats: 20.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.8 APG

Young ranks 13th nationally in PPSA at 1.35 and 24th in scoring, making her one of only two players in the country with that combination of stats. If you add her 0.8 blocks per contest, Young becomes the only player on the list.

Abby Meyers, Princeton, G, Sr.2021-22 Stats: 18.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.7 APG

Meyers has been the go-to scorer for a Princeton team with just four losses–three to likely NCAA Tournament teams–that is projected as a 10-seed according to Charlie Creme. On a per-minute basis, Meyers ranks 19th in scoring nationally with 25.7 points per 40 minutes.

Stephanie Visscher, Stephen F. Austin, G, Sr.2021-22 Stats: 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.8 APG, 2.8 SPG

Visscher is the defensive anchor for Stephen F. Austin, the 16th-best defense in the nation according to the HHS Defensive Rating. Visscher is one of just three players nationally to average 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Meral Abdelgawad, Western Kentucky, G, Sr.2021-22 Stats: 19.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.2 SPG

Abdelgawad has taken a much larger role in the offense this season, bumping her scoring average from 10.6 in 2020-21 up to 19.8. What makes this jump even more impressive is that her efficiency has jumped significantly even with this increase in volume. Abdelgawad’s PPSA is up to 1.23 (99th nationally) after finishing last season at 1.02 (985th nationally).

