TxDOT begins treating roadways in anticipation of expected winter weather
By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT is pre-treating Lufkin’s tier one roads, major highways, overpasses, bridges, and elevated surfaces starting Thursday.

The Lufkin district will be pre treating roadways in Houston, Nacogdoches and Shelby counties, starting tomorrow. Crews will be treating bridges and elevated surfaces with a brine solution.

TxDOT advises motorists to be alert and drive safe, reduce your speed, and keep two car lengths distances between you and the car in front of you.

