Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Jonney Smoldas shows off the 13.34-pound largemouth bass he caught on Houston County Lake....
Crockett man reels in ShareLunker on Houston County Lake
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Nacogdoches County Jail found non-compliant for 2nd time in year

Latest News

Covid 19 In East Texas
Covid 19 In East Texas
Hiway 8 Towel Blanket Shortage
Hiway 80 Towel Blanket Shortage
Low Voter Turnout
Low Voter Turnout
Candidates on Ukraine
Candidates on Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion