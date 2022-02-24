Winter storm warning for NW sections of East Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday; winter weather advisories for all counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Winter Storm Warning, shown in dark pink, is now in effect for Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Hunt, Hopkins, and Delta counties until 6 PM Thursday. An additional .10″-.25″ of ice and <.25″ of sleet will be possible in this area. Roads are expected to become icy, making travel very dangerous, especially tonight and Thursday morning. Power outages and tree damage due to the ice are possible.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the counties in light pink until 6 p.m. Thursday, but until 9 a.m. for Houston and Trinity counties. Ice accumulations of .10″-.20″ will be possible, along with some sleet in these areas. Bridges and overpasses are expected to become icy overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning because of the freezing rain/drizzle that is expected. Please drive carefully and remember to check www.drivetexas.org before you venture out.

For the latest weather info, please go to kltv.com/weather or download the KLTV Weather App. Please remember that if you don’t have to travel overnight or early tomorrow morning, please don’t. If you do, please use extreme caution.

More freezing rain/sleet is expected during the overnight hours in the Warning and Advisory areas. In the remainder of East Texas, liquid rain is expected with a few areas of freezing rain/sleet possible.

Please remain weather alert, especially in the winter weather advisory area through Thursday evening.

