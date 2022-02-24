Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Winter storm warning for NW sections of East Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday; winter weather advisories for all counties

Updated
Updated(KLTV/KTRE)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Winter Storm Warning, shown in dark pink, is now in effect for Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Hunt, Hopkins, and Delta counties until 6 PM Thursday. An additional .10″-.25″ of ice and <.25″ of sleet will be possible in this area. Roads are expected to become icy, making travel very dangerous, especially tonight and Thursday morning. Power outages and tree damage due to the ice are possible.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the counties in light pink until 6 p.m. Thursday, but until 9 a.m. for Houston and Trinity counties. Ice accumulations of .10″-.20″ will be possible, along with some sleet in these areas. Bridges and overpasses are expected to become icy overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning because of the freezing rain/drizzle that is expected. Please drive carefully and remember to check www.drivetexas.org before you venture out.

For the latest weather info, please go to kltv.com/weather or download the KLTV Weather App. Please remember that if you don’t have to travel overnight or early tomorrow morning, please don’t. If you do, please use extreme caution.

More freezing rain/sleet is expected during the overnight hours in the Warning and Advisory areas. In the remainder of East Texas, liquid rain is expected with a few areas of freezing rain/sleet possible.

Please remain weather alert, especially in the winter weather advisory area through Thursday evening.

CLICK HERE for a live list of closings and delays

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Darci Bass spoke with KSLA's Tayler Davis on Feb. 22, 2022 about her daughter's murder.
Mother of murder victim speaks out as killer still on the run weeks after sentencing
Gregg Lazarine (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
Gary man arrested in connection with Nacogdoches County shotgun assault
Proposed attendance zones in Nacogdoches ISD up for consideration
Proposed attendance zones in Nacogdoches ISD up for consideration
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two people who...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking trespassers who dumped 4 dogs at animal shelter

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-23-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-23-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cold and rainy today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-23-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips