Autopsy shows man died from gunshot wounds before fire in Jasper home

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper Police Department is investigating a murder.

The initial call came in as a structure fire in the 1300 block of East Milam Street at 12:35 a.m. When the fire was extinguished by firefighters, they discovered a body inside the house.

An autopsy showed that the man was not killed by the fire, but by being shot before the fire was set.

No one is in custody at this time, but Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall says they are following leads and there are some persons of interest that they are looking for so that they can question them.

Hall did not share the identity of the victim.

