Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Evidence shows life may actually flash before your eyes when you die

For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that...
For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that are typically associated with dreaming and recalling memories.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Does your life really flash before your eyes when you die? Scientists may have secured the answer based on an accidental finding.

New evidence from a case in Estonia shows that people may recall key moments of their lives while dying.

The findings, which were published Tuesday in the Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience journal, happened by chance. Doctors were monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old man with epilepsy to better treat him. However, the person died of a sudden cardiac event as the brain data was being recorded.

For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that are typically associated with dreaming and recalling memories.

“Our data provide the first evidence from the dying human brain in a non-experimental, real-life acute care clinical setting and advocate that the human brain may possess the capability to generate coordinated activity during the near-death period,” the study reads.

While it may be impossible to know exactly what was really happening in those moments – and it’s only one case in a patient who suffered from seizures – the phenomenon was also present in lab rats.

Researchers believe the findings could show that people experience vivid thoughts or what they call “life recall” during the dying process.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office deputy arrests Michael Zawodny. (Source: Trinity County...
Trinity County deputies arrest man after search turns up child porn images
Donna McCollum wishes East Texas goodbye after 40 years on East Texas News.
Retiring Donna McCollum says ‘thank you’ to East Texas News viewers
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon, the president of Stephen F. Austin State University. (Source:...
SFA president clears up false perceptions about Stephen F. Austin State University

Latest News

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia
Kalem Becks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Shelby County deputies arrest Louisiana man in connection with RV fire
Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack at a subway station. (Courtesy: NYPD...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station
Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack at a subway station. (Courtesy: NYPD...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station