First Alert: A cold rain on Saturday will give way to the return of sunshine by Sunday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be a cloudy and cold night ahead with a 30% chance of light rain showers developing late with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30′s.

Our last weekend of February will be a mixed bag when it comes to our weather.

Another upper-level disturbance will arrive during the day on Saturday, leading to a high-end, 80% chance of rain with highs only reaching the lower-to-middle 40′s. It will be a cold rain and just a raw and dreary day throughout the Piney Woods.

The best time frame to see the steady rainfall will be late in the day and into Saturday night. Instead of just patchy drizzle, we will actually receive measurable rainfall amounts with this system passing through tomorrow.

Rainfall amounts will average between one-third to one-half inch before the moisture moves out by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday will start off cloudy and cold before the sun finally breaks through and returns by the late morning, early afternoon hours. The return to blue skies will lead to a nice finish to the weekend as daytime highs top out in the middle 50′s on Sunday afternoon.

The overall upper-level wind pattern finally changes by Sunday and early next week as a ridge of high pressure builds back overhead, taking the clouds and rain chances away from our part of the state.

This will lead to a gradual warming trend toward the middle of next week as our surface winds shift around to the east-southeast as March gets underway.

This will lead to highs climbing back into the upper 60′s through Tuesday before we see thermometers reveal the 70′s toward the middle and latter part of next week. The first few days of March will feel so much better than the weather we are experiencing right now as we get a little taste of spring fever in east Texas next week.

