Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Killing at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, authorities say

KSP identifies suspect in violent home invasion; considered armed and dangerous
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police think a Richmond, Kentucky, mansion with a built-in bunker could be the motive behind the home invasion killing that killed a former assistant commonwealth attorney.

Around 4 a.m. Feb. 22, Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, forced his way into the home of former Kentucky Representative C. Wesley Morgan, according to state police.

Gilday used a rifle to kill 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed, KSP explained Thursday. Jordan is the daughter of the ex-state representative.

The home where it occurred is a $6.5 million mansion that is equipped with a doomsday bunker, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home invasion that killed Jordan Morgan.(Kentucky State Police)

State police confirmed to WXIX on Friday that Gilday may have targeted the Richmond home because of the bunker.

The 2,000-square-foot shelter, which was built 26 feet underground, can “withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake” and has two escape tunnels, the website shows.

The bunker is valued at $3 million, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

State police issued an active arrest warrant for Gilday on Thursday. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to state police.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He served in the Army beginning in August 2018 and was never deployed, according to a U.S. Army spokesperson.

He held the rank of private when he was dishonorably discharged in October 2019, a source confirms.

Call KSP at 859-623-2404 if you have information.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office deputy arrests Michael Zawodny. (Source: Trinity County...
Trinity County deputies arrest man after search turns up child porn images
Donna McCollum wishes East Texas goodbye after 40 years on East Texas News.
Retiring Donna McCollum says ‘thank you’ to East Texas News viewers
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon, the president of Stephen F. Austin State University. (Source:...
SFA president clears up false perceptions about Stephen F. Austin State University

Latest News

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia
Kalem Becks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Shelby County deputies arrest Louisiana man in connection with RV fire
Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack at a subway station. (Courtesy: NYPD...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station
Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack at a subway station. (Courtesy: NYPD...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station