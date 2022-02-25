Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former Oilers star receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73

FILE - Miami Dolphins defenders Vern Den Herder and Norris Thomas (41) go after Houston Oilers...
FILE - Miami Dolphins defenders Vern Den Herder and Norris Thomas (41) go after Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough (00) during the final quarter in Miami's Orange Bowl on Dec. 24, 1978.(AP Photo/Kamin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday. He was 73.

Burrough’s family announced the death, saying he died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burrough was the 10th overall pick in 1970 by New Orleans, but played just one season for the Saints before being traded to the Oilers. He spent the next 11 seasons in Houston, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977.

Burrough led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 with a career-high 1,063. He piled up 6,906 yards receiving and 47 touchdowns with the Oilers, helping lead them during their Luv Ya Blue period where they twice reached the AFC championship game. The Oilers are now the Tennessee Titans.

“Kenny provided the aerial threat and the big plays for Bum Phillips’ Oilers teams, leading the league in receiving one season and earning two Pro Bowls over his 11 seasons in Houston,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement from the team. “At the time of his retirement, he was the franchise leader in career receiving yards and he still ranks third currently. I will fondly remember his distinctive double zero jersey racing down the field on another long touchdown.”

Strunk added that Burrough attended the most recent reunion of former Oilers and that she enjoyed seeing him reminisce with his teammates.

Burrough was the last NFL player to wear No. 00 as the league restricted the use of Nos. 0 and 00 in 1973, but allowed players who already had those numbers to retain them until retirement.

Burrough grew up in Jacksonville, starring at William M. Raines High School. He played football and ran track at Texas Southern, and was selected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office deputy arrests Michael Zawodny. (Source: Trinity County...
Trinity County deputies arrest man after search turns up child porn images
Donna McCollum wishes East Texas goodbye after 40 years on East Texas News.
Retiring Donna McCollum says ‘thank you’ to East Texas News viewers
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon, the president of Stephen F. Austin State University. (Source:...
SFA president clears up false perceptions about Stephen F. Austin State University

Latest News

The United States, Canada and European allies announced they were adding direct measures...
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital; residents take cover
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
Russian armored convoys are seen moving toward Karkiv, Ukraine. (CNN)
Russian troops move around border with Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "This is our land, our country, our children, and we...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy says country is defending itself