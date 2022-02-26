Donna McCollum’s 44 years of storytelling in East Texas honored by colleagues, friends

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After 44 years covering local news in East Texas, Donna McCollum has decided to retire.

On Friday, coworkers, family and friends celebrated Donna and all of her accomplishments at the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce. KTRE and KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey presented her with a plaque commemorating her decades of work.

After 44 years, you can imagine that Donna has told thousands of stories and touched the lives of just as many people. The video attached here will take you on a trip through Donna’s amazing career.

