Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Donna McCollum’s 44 years of storytelling in East Texas honored by colleagues, friends

Watch KTRE news at 6 p.m. every weekday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After 44 years covering local news in East Texas, Donna McCollum has decided to retire.

On Friday, coworkers, family and friends celebrated Donna and all of her accomplishments at the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce. KTRE and KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey presented her with a plaque commemorating her decades of work.

After 44 years, you can imagine that Donna has told thousands of stories and touched the lives of just as many people. The video attached here will take you on a trip through Donna’s amazing career.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office deputy arrests Michael Zawodny. (Source: Trinity County...
Trinity County deputies arrest man after search turns up child porn images
Donna McCollum wishes East Texas goodbye after 40 years on East Texas News.
Retiring Donna McCollum says ‘thank you’ to East Texas News viewers
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon, the president of Stephen F. Austin State University. (Source:...
SFA president clears up false perceptions about Stephen F. Austin State University

Latest News

Kalem Becks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Shelby County deputies arrest Louisiana man in connection with RV fire
Saturday Weather Trivia 2-26-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Congressional candidates from Dist. 1 weigh in on Ukraine situation
East Texas congressional candidates give thoughts on response to Russia-Ukraine conflict
maria
Ukraine native in East Texas concerned about family back home
Although cases are trending downwards, Roberts said the caseloads have fluctuated. “That’s why...
New cases of COVID-19 trending downward in East Texas