Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Ukraine native in East Texas concerned about family back home

An East Texan born and raised in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation in Russia and has been staying in close contact with her parents
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ukraine native Maria Semenichenko, in Texas attending college, describes a worrisome situation her family is facing back home.

“Civilian people are being killed. There were attacks, major attacks, that my mom saw yesterday, and it is scary, because I don’t know if I will ever see her again. So my point it I just want to bring awareness about it because a lot of people don’t know what is happening.”

Semenichenko says her mother has been hunkering down in a bomb shelter. She briefly emerged to speak to her daughter.

“There are a lot of people. They’re sitting right on top of each other, basically; cats, dogs, kids are crying. It is .... scary.”

She says her mother has resources like food and water. For now, she says everyone is doing what they can to protect themselves.

“If you don’t have a lot of military experience, per se, they will still give you a weapon so you can protect your family. You can protect your family. Especially Kiev right now, it is being under major attack at the moment.”

Thousands of miles away from Ukraine, Semenichenko can only watch as Russian forces move into Ukraine.

“We are not giving up. We are waiting. My hope is to receive help from other countries. We need it; we need financial help, we need weapons, we need people, we need people, but all the countries seem to be scared.”

Semenichenko says that many Ukrainians are evacuating to Poland and have received resources from Poland as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office deputy arrests Michael Zawodny. (Source: Trinity County...
Trinity County deputies arrest man after search turns up child porn images
Donna McCollum wishes East Texas goodbye after 40 years on East Texas News.
Retiring Donna McCollum says ‘thank you’ to East Texas News viewers
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon, the president of Stephen F. Austin State University. (Source:...
SFA president clears up false perceptions about Stephen F. Austin State University

Latest News

Kalem Becks (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Shelby County deputies arrest Louisiana man in connection with RV fire
Saturday Weather Trivia 2-26-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Congressional candidates from Dist. 1 weigh in on Ukraine situation
East Texas congressional candidates give thoughts on response to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Although cases are trending downwards, Roberts said the caseloads have fluctuated. “That’s why...
New cases of COVID-19 trending downward in East Texas