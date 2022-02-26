Ukraine native in East Texas concerned about family back home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ukraine native Maria Semenichenko, in Texas attending college, describes a worrisome situation her family is facing back home.

“Civilian people are being killed. There were attacks, major attacks, that my mom saw yesterday, and it is scary, because I don’t know if I will ever see her again. So my point it I just want to bring awareness about it because a lot of people don’t know what is happening.”

Semenichenko says her mother has been hunkering down in a bomb shelter. She briefly emerged to speak to her daughter.

“There are a lot of people. They’re sitting right on top of each other, basically; cats, dogs, kids are crying. It is .... scary.”

She says her mother has resources like food and water. For now, she says everyone is doing what they can to protect themselves.

“If you don’t have a lot of military experience, per se, they will still give you a weapon so you can protect your family. You can protect your family. Especially Kiev right now, it is being under major attack at the moment.”

Thousands of miles away from Ukraine, Semenichenko can only watch as Russian forces move into Ukraine.

“We are not giving up. We are waiting. My hope is to receive help from other countries. We need it; we need financial help, we need weapons, we need people, we need people, but all the countries seem to be scared.”

Semenichenko says that many Ukrainians are evacuating to Poland and have received resources from Poland as well.

