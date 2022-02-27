After official’s request for help, Elon Musk says Starlink internet ‘active’ in Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, California (KLTV) - Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that his SpaceX company’s Starlink satellite internet service is now “active” in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Musk made the announcement on Twitter after Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation tweeted that while Musk tries to “colonize Mars,” Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations, the AP story stated.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” Musk said in a tweet. “More terminals en route.”

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

“Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world,” the AP story stated. “It markets itself as ‘ideally suited’ for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.”

The move by SpaceX comes as the tension worldwide is ratcheting up. According to another Associated Press story, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert Sunday in response to what he deemed “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

“The order to put Russia’s nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness for launch raised fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare, whether by design or miscalculation,” the AP story stated.

Earlier Sunday, Ukraine’s leadership announced that a delegation would meet with Russian leaders for talks.

Russia troops are drawing closer to Kyiv, a city of almost 3 million people, and street fighting has broken out in Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest city, according to the Associated Press. Ukrainian defenders have put up stiff resistance to the invasion.

To read the complete Associated Press story, click this link.

