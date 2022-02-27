Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hall lifts ‘Jacks over ACU

Day Day Hall
Day Day Hall(SFA Athletics)
By SFA Athletics
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sadaidriene Hall’s jump shot with a one second remaining propelled Stephen F. Austin past Abilene Christian 73-71 on Senior Night.

The Lumberjacks used a balanced offensive attack to curtail the Wildcats. Gavin Kensmil scored a game-high 19 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field grabbed eight rebounds. Hall scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor and hauled in seven boards.

Calvin Solomon, Jaylin Jackson-Posey, and Derrick Tezeno each added 10 points. The Lumberjacks, winners of eight in a row, shot light out in the second half and converted 65.2 percent (15-for-23) of their attempts. For the game, the ‘Jacks shot 53.8 percent (28-for-52) from the field.

SFA dominated in front of the basket and outrebounded ACU 39-30 and scored 40 points in the paint. The ‘Jacks used their depth with the bench totaling 35 points. Prior to Hall’s game-winner, there were 18 lead changes and the score was tied nine times.

The ‘Jacks conclude WAC play next week at New Mexico State (Wednesday, March 2 - 8 p.m.) and UTRGV (Saturday, March 5 – 2 p.m.)

