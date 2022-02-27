Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ladyjacks clinch outright WAC title

By SFA Athletics
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - Stephen F. Austin routed Abilene Christian 80-62 and secured the WAC regular season championship outright Saturday afternoon.

“I’m beyond proud of this team for what they have accomplished so far,” said SFA head women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg. “Winning a regular-season title was one of their goals before the season and they have overcome several obstacles. We will enjoy this one tonight and get back to work.”

The Ladyjacks pounded the Wildcats inside behind Aiyana Johnson’s career-high 28 points and game-high 12 rebounds to post her seventh double-double of the season . The 6-foot-3 senior went 11-for-13 from the field and finished a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.

Stephanie Visscher dropped 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field, including 2-for-3 beyond the arc. Zya Nugent and Tasharina Robinson each added nine points, while Brianna Mitchell helped out with six points and handed out a game-high six assists. The Ladyjacks outscored ACU 44-22 in the paint and won the rebounding edge 31-29. SFA dialed up its defense and forced 21 turnovers which was turned into 16 points. As a team, the Ladyjacks shot 52.5 percent (31-for-59) from the field, while holding ACU to 38.6 percent (22-for-57) from the field.

The WAC champion Ladyjacks return to The Sawmill to conclude its regular season schedule versus New Mexico State (Thursday, March 3 – 6:30 p.m.) and UTRGV (Saturday, March 5 – 2 p.m.).

