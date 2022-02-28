Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: Springing into March with some spring-like temperatures on the horizon

Weather Where You Live
Springing into March with spring-like temperatures on the menu this week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A veil of clouds will move overhead tonight with lows in the middle 30′s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy as some mid-and-high level clouds stream overhead at times, leading to some filtered sunshine. Otherwise, it will be a pleasant day on the first day of March as temperatures top out around 70-degrees under light winds.

A shift in our weather pattern will keep high pressure in control of our weather through the week, leading to lots of sunshine to go along with dry conditions as we spring into March this week.

This bump up in the jet stream will also lead to a notable warming trend for east Texas. Look for both our overnight lows and daytime highs to gradually climb the proverbial ladder each day this week as the next day will be a bit milder than the day prior.

This will lead to daytime highs climbing into the 70′s by mid-week before shooting into the upper 70′s to near 80-degrees by the end of the week and this weekend as surface winds come in out of the south-southeast.

As we transition toward this weekend, high pressure breaks down and moves away, allowing enough low-level moisture to return on southerly winds, bringing back a low-end chance for rain, mainly in the form of streamer showers. Eventually, we will see thicker clouds and better chances to get wet by Sunday and early next week when our next storm system and cold front come calling.

As we transition toward this weekend, high pressure breaks down and moves away, allowing enough low-level moisture to return on southerly winds, bringing back a low-end chance for rain, mainly in the form of streamer showers. Eventually, we will see thicker clouds and better chances to get wet by Sunday and early next week when our next storm system and cold front come calling.

