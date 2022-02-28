Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas woman in process of adopting 4 Ukrainian children asks children daily, ‘Are you safe?’

“She tells us not to worry. Every day I ask if she’s safe, she says yes, even though I know she may have just left the bomb shelter.”
By Lexi Vennetti and Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint woman who is in the process of adopting four Ukrainian children, ages 7 through 15, compared her relationship to them to a parent with children away in college. However, the twist is that the children are still in a country that is being invaded by Russian troops.

“The first question I imagine asking any child in college is not, ‘Are you safe?’ said Stephanie Halberstadt. “It’s, ‘How is your test?’ or, ‘How are your friends?’ or, ‘Do you need a jacket,’ not, ‘Have you been to the bomb shelter today?’”

Halbertstadt, who has five biological children, applied to adopt four Ukrainian children last April.

“When we started, we weren’t looking to adopt four children,” Halbertstadt said. “These children just kept coming back on our radar. We didn’t ever plan on that many.”

The four children were in an orphanage in Maripol, Ukraine Halberstadt said. She said on the first day of the Russian invasion, the children were moved immediately because they were 20 minutes from the Crimean region.

“They are still in a war zone,” Halberstadt said. “They are still running to the bomb shelter, frequently.”

Halberstadt said what is already a long adoption process, is on hold, for the foreseeable future.

“The Ukraine ministry has not completely shut down the adoptions, but slowed them.,” Halberstadt said.

The adopting mother cannot call the children she is adopting. However, she has been texting the 15-year-old.

“She tells us not to worry. Every day I ask if she’s safe, she says yes, even though I know she may have just left the bomb shelter,” Halberstadt said.

When the children are in the bomb shelter, they cannot text the family.

“We know if communication cuts abruptly, or we can’t get a hold of them, that’s probably where they are,” Halberstadt said.

Although the future is unknown, Halberstadt just wants the children safe.

Now, she is petitioning government leaders for assistance in getting the children refugee status until she can continue the adoption process and bring the children to their new home.

