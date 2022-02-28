UIL Boys basketball Regional quarterfinals scores

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The boys basketball playoffs push into the Regional quarterfinals. Winners will move on to the Regional tournaments later this week.

5A

Lufkin 42, Sulphur Springs 32

Mt Pleasant 46, Highland Park 44

4A

Paris 60, Brownsboro 34

Kaufman 57, Canton 44

Connally 71, Center 57

3A

Jefferson 57, Waskom 47

Tatum 57, White Oak 51

Diboll 46, Buna 40

2A

North Hopkins 62, Lindsay 48

LaPoynor 72, Grapeland 60

Timpson 71, Big Sandy 50

Frankston 32, Martins Mill 27

Beckville 85, Tenaha 60

1A

Chireno 55, Hubbard 32

