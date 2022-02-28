UIL Boys basketball Regional quarterfinals scores
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The boys basketball playoffs push into the Regional quarterfinals. Winners will move on to the Regional tournaments later this week.
5A
Lufkin 42, Sulphur Springs 32
Mt Pleasant 46, Highland Park 44
4A
Paris 60, Brownsboro 34
Kaufman 57, Canton 44
Connally 71, Center 57
3A
Jefferson 57, Waskom 47
Tatum 57, White Oak 51
Diboll 46, Buna 40
2A
North Hopkins 62, Lindsay 48
LaPoynor 72, Grapeland 60
Timpson 71, Big Sandy 50
Frankston 32, Martins Mill 27
Beckville 85, Tenaha 60
1A
Chireno 55, Hubbard 32
