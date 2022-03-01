Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas Cowboys reveal Dak Prescott had shoulder surgery

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys say quarterback Dak Prescott had post-season shoulder surgery.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy announced the surgery during a press conference on Tuesday, according to DallasCowboys.com.

“He’s one of eight players that had post-season surgery,” McCarthy said. “We had to clean up his left shoulder. That’s something that had to be done. But he’s rehabbing that. He’s starting his process to get better.”

McCarhty said the surgery was on Prescott’s left shoulder, which is his non-throwing arm.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

