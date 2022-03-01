Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard. (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.

They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.

The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Stephens, 19, (left) and Stephanie Moore, 28,
2 female jailers indicted for sexual misconduct with inmates in Nacogdoches County
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they were rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC,...
2 men rescued after being trapped in Tenn. cave
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation
Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC, CNN)
2 men rescued after being trapped for 24 hours in Tenn. cave
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid
President Joe Biden, besmirched with ashes on Ash Wednesday, talked to reporters before heading...
Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda