First Alert: Lots of blue sky with a notable warming trend on the way

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With some high, thin cirrus clouds passing overhead tonight, it will be a cold night, but not as cold as the past few nights. Look for lows to drop down to near 40-degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild. Highs will top out in the lower 70′s with a light, south wind around 5 mph.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the rest of this week, leading to lots of sunshine to go along with dry conditions as we progress through these first few days of March.

The sunshine and dry weather will combine with south winds to lead to a notable warming trend this week. This will lead to daytime highs climbing into the 70′s by mid-week before shooting into the upper 70′s to near 80-degrees by the end of the week and this weekend as surface winds come in out of the south-southeast.

As we transition toward this weekend, though, high pressure breaks down and moves away, allowing enough low-level moisture to return on southerly winds, bringing back a low-end chance for rain, mainly in the form of streamer showers.

Eventually, we will see thicker clouds and better chances to get wet by Sunday and early next week when our next storm system and cold front come calling.

