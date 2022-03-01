Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New disc golf course coming to Lake Nacogdoches West Park

The course will be the fourth course in Nacogdoches.
By Sevrin Lavenstein and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new disc golf course is coming to Lake Nacogdoches West Park.

The course will be the fourth course in Nacogdoches. The course was originally supposed to be finished next year, but is running ahead of schedule.

Brian Bray, Community Services Director with the City of Nacogdoches, said the new course is thanks to some city funding as well as grants, donations, and some help from the Nacogdoches Crushers, a local disc golf club.

While Bray said the project is weather dependent, he hopes the project will continue to progress quickly.

“Fingers crossed that they can get a lot done this week and hopefully we can keep the rain off for a following week and the tee pads should be installed by the end of next week, then we have to go in and install the baskets,” Bray said. “The course will be open soon, definitely by the beginning of the summer.”

This particular course is being built on the grounds of an old archery range and will be challenging and not for beginners. There are elevation changes and the course drops down to the lake area.

The Charles and Louise Bright foundation helped expedite the project through generous grant funding.

