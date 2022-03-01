Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jasper ISD hires Kendrick Crumedy as AD, head football coach

By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper ISD has hired Kendrick Crumedy as the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

According to superintendent John Seybold, it was by unanimous vote by the board of trustees and he was the finalist by unanimous choice of the 12 person hiring committee that consisted of 6 JISD employees and six community members and parents.

Crumdey comes from a very successful Manvel program where he was the offensive coordinator, and will take over for Darrell Barbary Who left the program after a decade to take over his head football coach in Mansfield, Louisiana.

Crumedy is an alumni of Jasper ISD.

Jasper went 6-5 last season with the Bulldog season ending in the area round of the playoffs.

