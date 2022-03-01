Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Low voter turnout in Angelina County

Polling locations across Angelina County can be utilized by registered county voters.
Polling locations across Angelina County can be utilized by registered county voters.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On this primary Election day, voters will decide on five Angelina County leaders and also choose the Republican candidate for United States Representative to run in the November election.

The contested races being decided March 1 in the Republican primary election are for Angelina County Judge, Judge of the 159th Judicial Court, Angelina County Commissioner of Precinct One and Four, and the Justice of Peace for Precinct One. There are no democratic challengers in those races. Angelina County elections administrator Terri Jordan said there’s only been a 8 percent turnout as of 5pm Tuesday and a 11 percent turnout total for early voting.

“The turnout for the primary, with as many candidates we’re having, is very low from the previous primary elections,” Jordan said.

This is the second election since the County converted to countywide polling centers, which allows registered county voters to vote at any polling location within the county.

The polls are open Tuesday until 7pm.

