Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

President Biden prepares to address the nation amid serious challenges and low approval ratings

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The economy, the pandemic, and Ukraine. Those are just some of the topics President Joe Biden will discuss in his State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

The White House tells us a big focus of the presidents speech will be domestic issues.

He will highlight the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, but also continue his push for social reforms, aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs, health care premiums, and child care.

The speech comes as we mark two years from when the pandemic shut down much of the country.

It’s still on the minds of Democrats and Republicans the Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke with.

“The first thing I would expect to hear from Joe Biden is something along the lines of, ‘Folks, the last two years have been maybe the toughest two years in my lifetime,’” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told us.

“We have come a long way during the pandemic,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) said. “There have been some great things done, and there have been some difficult things done.”

Lawmakers are also closely watching the developments in Ukraine and how President Biden is responding.

His press team says the president will address the war in his speech.

“I believe the idea of sanctioning Putin…is still going to be a lot more effective if we do it in concert with our European allies,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.).

Some Republicans want the president to be stronger on Russia.

“I do not think that the sanctions will work, as long as you’re taking potential military action off the table,” Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) told us.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) will give the Republican response.

On Wednesday, the president and vice president take his message on the road to Wisconsin and North Carolina.

President Biden’s approval rating fell to a near record low in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll with 37% saying they approve of the job he is doing and 55% saying they disapprove.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Stephens, 19, (left) and Stephanie Moore, 28,
2 female jailers indicted for sexual misconduct with inmates in Nacogdoches County
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Theodore Joseph Irelan is wanted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office for allegedly...
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child
Herchel Martin's mug shot from a Jan. 11 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Lufkin police arrest Houston man who allegedly assaulted officers, tried to take weapons
Source: KTRE Staff
Drive-thru COVID testing site at Lufkin’s St. Luke’s Health Memorial to close Monday

Latest News

White House political correspondent Jon Decker previews the SOTU address.
White House correspondent Jon Decker previews President Biden’s State of the Union address
White House political correspondent Jon Decker previews the SOTU address.
Jon Decker previews Pres. Biden's SOTU address
As Russian troops advanced on the Ukrainian capital in an invasion widely condemned by Western...
Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
Wayne Christian on ETN
Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian discusses oil, gas, and importance of election
Congressional candidates from Dist. 1 weigh in on Ukraine situation
East Texas congressional candidates give thoughts on response to Russia-Ukraine conflict