Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

US District 1 congressional candidates’ debate includes Ukraine discussion

District 3 council member Dr. Shirley McKeller moderated the event. One of the questions she...
District 3 council member Dr. Shirley McKeller moderated the event. One of the questions she asked the candidates was how they see the crisis in Ukraine.
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three candidates for US District 1 congressional seat squared off at Liberty Baptist Church in Tyler on Monday.

District 3 council member Dr. Shirley McKeller moderated the event. One of the questions she asked the candidates was how they see the crisis in Ukraine.

Gavin Dass said, “If oil crashes if there is some kind of oil crisis, America comes down on the bottom. They are hedging this all on this one bet and will it work maybe, maybe not but unless our county can shore up its energy issues and create diversified green energy for the entire world where is abundant as water. We are always going to have these resource wars.”

Stephen Kocen had this to say.

“What we need to do is make sure that the sanctions are followed up on. We are not going to war. They are not a NATO country. We are not sending weapons, we are not going to the military in Ukraine, but we need to support them in every way we can.”

And finally, Jmar Jefferson added, “This issue is Ukraine is an internal issue with the Soviet Union. Dealing with an even ancient dynasty with Putin and the other guy, the president of Ukraine. We need to be focused on taking care of Americans making sure we have health care access for every American. Making sure the people are getting educated. Making sure they are not starving out here.”

The Texas primary election is Tuesday, March 1.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Stephens, 19, (left) and Stephanie Moore, 28,
2 female jailers indicted for sexual misconduct with inmates in Nacogdoches County
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Theodore Joseph Irelan is wanted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office for allegedly...
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child
Herchel Martin's mug shot from a Jan. 11 arrest (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Lufkin police arrest Houston man who allegedly assaulted officers, tried to take weapons
Source: KTRE Staff
Drive-thru COVID testing site at Lufkin’s St. Luke’s Health Memorial to close Monday

Latest News

Pictured is 101 year old Lucille J Wright
Hemphill WW II veteran reflects on caring for injured soldiers, staying strong for 101 years
Ukrainian Adoptions
East Texas woman in process of adopting 4 Ukrainian children asks children daily, ‘Are you safe?’
WW2 Veteran
WW2 Veteran
What Can Voters Expect
Harrison County voting officials prepping for Tuesday primary elections