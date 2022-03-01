Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
White House correspondent Jon Decker previews President Biden’s State of the Union address

East Texas News at 6.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC (KLTV) - Our White House political correspondent Jon Decker shares his predictions about what the president will have to say in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Topics will include the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the economy, nursing homes and more. Watch the video to get Decker’s take on it.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

