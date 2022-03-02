138 residents return to apartment complex after being evacuated due to gas leak

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The evacuation plan for a local housing authority was put into action overnight. Texarkana leaders say no injuries were reported after a gas leak.

Emergency personnel evacuated all 138 people living at Robinson Terrace High Rise Apartments when residents began smelling a strange odor. The complex provides housing for the elderly and those with special needs.

Cleveland Sanders was among the evacuees who returned today to get his vehicle. He described the smell as burnt eggs.

“They came to our room and told us to get stuff for two days. They are moving us out,” he said.

The apartment building is managed by the Housing Authority of Texarkana Texas (HATT). The authority relocated residents to area hotels while they resolve the issue.

“We had high levels of hydrogen sulfite in our units which was at a threshold that was higher than what would make a human safe,” said Antonio Williams with HATT.

Williams said while crews were trying to find the origin of the hydrogen sulfide, they located a gas leak inside the building. That’s when residents were asked to leave.

It took around five hours to clear the building.

“It was a village effort to get this taken care of and I’m so proud to be here in Texarkana with this group of people to make it happen,” Williams said.

Residents were able to return home on Thursday, March 3 after the okay was given. Officials say the hydrogen sulfide issue was due to problems in the sewer drainage, which has been corrected. They say the gas leak has also been repaired.

