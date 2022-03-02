1916 hand grenade found at Brenham business following estate sale purchase

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Bomb Squad has taken possession of a 1916 hand grenade that was discovered after an estate sale.

When it was discovered, out of precaution, Brenham PD was called and neighboring businesses were evacuated.

The police department said the grenade has been secured and no other evacuations are required.

