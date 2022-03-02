Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’

Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday. Family members believe laced edibles were to blame.
By Ciara Cummings and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday. Family members believe laced edibles were to blame.

It should not have happened, Shantal Alphabet says, but it did Monday morning. The aunt told WGCL she arrived to Carver High after her sister called about her niece.

“It was just, like, chaos. It was parents screaming, kids screaming, kids crying, kids asking, ‘What happened?’” Alphabet recalled.

The family posted a photo on social media of the scene with ambulances. Inside of the transports was their 14-year-old.

School officials reported four students were taken to the hospital after ingesting a “foreign substance” from a classmate.

The freshman told relatives it was some kind of laced edible.

“Once my niece got to the hospital, they were saying that her heart rate was dropping and it wasn’t stable,” Alphabet said. “She’s been laying around, she still hasn’t been herself much.”

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed its ongoing investigation in a statement Monday:

Earlier today four students at Carver Early College High School were taken to the hospital when they reported feeling ill after ingesting a foreign substance they received from a classmate. The parents/caregivers of those students have been contacted and school administration and Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating this issue. All students involved face disciplinary action in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of student conduct.

“You don’t want to put your life in someone else’s hands as a joke,” Alphabet said.

It is unclear if all the students actually knew at the time what they were consuming.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrigan-Camden ISD
Corrigan-Camden ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He is planning to...
LIVE: Biden to sign bill ending forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump deposition in NY probe on hold while ruling appealed