Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Austin man accused of civil disorder in 2021 Capitol riot

A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder...
A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, federal prosecutors in Washington said Geoffrey Samuel Shough was arrested Tuesday in Austin.

A criminal complaint alleges video shows Shough among the crowd of Capitol rioters, waving a Texas flag and wearing what appeared to be a body-armor vest, ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves.

The FBI says he was among the first few to breach a line of U.S. Capitol Police, overwhelming the officers and forcibly entering the Senate wing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrigan-Camden ISD
Corrigan-Camden ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately

Latest News

What we know about the 150,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Robinson Terrace High Rise Apartments
138 residents return to apartment complex after being evacuated due to gas leak
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Rusk County now under burn ban