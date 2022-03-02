Crawford High alum looks back on 2001 encounter with Putin during Russian leader’s visit to Central Texas

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - With President George W. Bush’s ranch in its backyard, Crawford, Texas has often been an “unlikely” but “likely” place to spot national and world leaders.

On a rainy November day in 2001, the world’s two most powerful leaders, U.S. President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin made international news in the high school’s gym, talking about their budding relationship and visits to each other’s countries, all while taking questions from students.

Amanda Buckner, a senior at the time, was first to raise her hand to ask the newly-elected Bush when he would make his first trip to Russia, a question she says she came up with that morning.

“I was terrified, that’s why I stood up through the whole thing. I couldn’t sit down because my knees locked,” said Amanda Buckner, who is now married.

21 years later, Buckner remembers that day like it was yesterday. “There was an ominous feeling of quiet excitement. We knew it was a big deal,” she said.

President Bush chuckled as he answered the Crawford student’s simple question, making reference to President Putin.

“The president invited me and I accepted, but since I’m from Texas and I like the warm weather, I was hoping to wait a couple months,” Bush said at the time.

Though her question was straight forward, President Bush also used the answer as a launching pad to discuss what was, at the time, a much more cordial relationship between the two world powers.

“The U.S. and Russian relationship is one of the most important relationships our country can have, and the stronger the relationship is, the more likely it is the world will be at peace,” said Bush.

“This relationship means we can achieve a common objective, which is to defeat the evil ones who try to terrorize countries like the U.S. and Russia.”

All these years later, Buckner still recalls being at the right high school at the right time and shaking Putin’s hand. “I remember when Putin shook my hand, I remember the feel of his hand … he seemed cold,” she said.

Buckner says she’s saddened over the strained relationship between the U.S. and Russia caused by the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. “Putin has taken a turn for the worse and he has become a playground bully. He’s abusing his power,” Buckner said.

Bush did make good on his promise to visit Russia, making seven trips between May 2002 and April 2008.

According to government records, he met with the Russian president on all but one of those trips.

