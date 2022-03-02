Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Drug-sniffing dog finds marijuana hidden in Lucky Charms box

Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.
Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.

Kary, a CBP narcotic detector dog, alerted officers to a shipment of cereal on an outgoing freight Feb. 24 in Louisville. The cereal was headed to a private residence in Great Britain.

When officers took a closer look, they saw that the box of Lucky Charms contained what they described as “more than blue diamonds and purple horseshoes” – they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

“Drug smugglers will go to any lengths to ship their narcotics in and out of the U.S.,” CBP officials said in a statement. “Officers have found drugs hidden in car parts, religious paintings, tombstones, clothing… the list is endless.”

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges related to this incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Stephens, 19, (left) and Stephanie Moore, 28,
2 female jailers indicted for sexual misconduct with inmates in Nacogdoches County
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Corrigan-Camden ISD
Corrigan-Camden ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida,...
States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health
Shankle said Jones Park pool will be open from 12 to 5 this Summer.
Boys and Girls Club will help city provide life guards for Jones Park Pool
FILE - Mel Gibson, right, accepts the award for Best Picture for "Braveheart" at the 68th...
Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies at 84
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine
FILE - People stand in line to withdraw U.S. dollars and Euros from an ATM in St. Petersburg,...
Russians start feeling the heat of Ukraine war sanctions