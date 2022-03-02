First Alert: Remaining dry through the end of the week as the warming trend continues

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another gorgeous looking and feeling day in east Texas thanks to the abundant sunshine, mild temperatures, low humidity, and light winds.

With some cirrostratus clouds passing overhead tonight, it will be a chilly night with lows in the lower 40′s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will top out in the middle 70′s with a light, south wind around 5 to 10 mph.

With a ridge of high pressure dominating our weather landscape, the jet stream and main steering flow has been shifted to the north. That is what will keep us dry for the rest of the week, while also leading to our warming temperatures with each passing day.

There will be a few passing clouds moving overhead from time-to-time, but we will still have plenty of blue skies to enjoy throughout the week.

As we transition toward this weekend, though, high pressure breaks down and moves away, allowing enough low-level moisture to return on southerly winds, bringing back a low-end chance for rain, mainly in the form of streamer showers. Saturday’s rain chance is only at 20% before we bump it up slightly to 30% on Sunday.

Despite the mostly cloudy skies, the added humidity, and slight chance of rain this weekend, it will be unseasonably warm as daytime highs top out around the 80-degree mark with wake-up temperatures in the lower 60′s.

We will then see thicker clouds and more likely chance of rain come into play by next Monday when our next storm system and cold front make their way through our part of the state. This cold frontal passage will not be all that cold, but it will knock temperatures back down to more seasonal norms as sweater weather makes a return to the Piney Woods.

