Gag order, diversity discussed at Astroworld court hearing

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST
HOUSTON (AP) - During a court hearing on lawsuits filed after last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival, issues related to media publicity and a gag order as well as a concern over a lack diversity among attorneys representing those killed or injured were discussed.

The Tuesday hearing was the first time lawyers handling the nearly 500 lawsuits filed after the deadly Nov. 5 concert had met in court after the cases were consolidated before one judge.  

During the hearing, Judge Kristen Hawkins clarified a gag order she had issued, saying she doesn’t want publicity to influence the jury pool.

Attorney Ben Crump, representing the family of the youngest person who died, said he was concerned over a lack of diversity among the lawyers representing victims.

