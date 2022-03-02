Kent Waldrep, TCU rusher paralyzed during a game, dies at 67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Kent Waldrep, a TCU running back who became an advocate for disabled people after a spinal injury during a game left him paralyzed, has died. He was 67.

His mother, Denise Waldrep, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that her son had died Sunday in Natchitoches, Louisiana. TCU confirmed his death in a statement to The Associated Press. Waldrep was paralyzed during a 1974 game at Alabama.

He served on the National Council of Disability during the Reagan and first Bush administrations and helped draft and win passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

Waldrep would have turned 68 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.