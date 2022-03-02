Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pack heading to regional tournament for first time since 1979

Lufkin basketball
Lufkin basketball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers’ basketball team is heading to the regional tournament after beating Sulphur Springs 42-32 Tuesday night in Tyler.

The Panthers came back from being down 17-14 at the half and will now play Dallas Kimble in the 5A Region II semifinal. Kimball is the #2 team in the state.

The game will be March 4 at Garland ISD.

