Paxton headed to runoff in attorney general race

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the Republican primary for Texas Attorney General, incumbent Ken Paxton is headed to a runoff. But it’s a tight race for just who he will face.

As of late Tuesday night, Paxton had 43% of votes, followed by George P. Bush with 22% and Eva Guzman with 18%. Louie Gohmert trailed with 17%.

#LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

#LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears to be headed to a runoff election in the Republican primary for the race. It’s a narrow margin about who he will face: Eva Guzman or George P. Bush.

Posted by KWTX News 10 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

“May 24 is not that far away,” Paxton said at a watch party Tuesday night in McKinney. “Tomorrow we start 0-0.”

“If you want to keep winning for Texas, if you want to be part of saving Texas and saving this country, we’re going to have to fight the fight for the next two and a half months, get our vote back out, unite the conservatives.”

Paxton had the endorsement of President Trump.

Bush said Tuesday night Paxton “is going to divert attention away from his legal problems and personal challenges.”

There will also be a runoff in the Democrats’ primary for attorney general. Rochelle Garza leads the race, with 44%. She appears to be headed to a match-up with Joe Jaworski, who drew 21% of the vote. He is followed by Lee Merritt 18%, Mike Fields 12% and T-Bone Raynor 5%.

A candidate needs to win one vote more than 50 percent to clinch a race.

