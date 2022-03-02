Texas ranked $3.2 billion in sales tax revenue in January
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the state ranked in another 3.2 billion dollars in sales tax revenue from sales made in January. That is more than 20% over last year.
While oil and gas revenue is up, it is still below “pre-pandemic” levels.
Nonetheless, business and consumer spending are both up, surpassing that 2019 metric.
Notably, restaurants are reporting double-digit gains.
Governor Greg Abbott attributes that robust growth to Texas winning the “Governor’s Cup” for a record 10th year in a row.
This “Site Selection” magazine award highlights top-performing states for job creation and capital investment.
