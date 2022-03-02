Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, temperatures in the 60s and 50s, with overnight lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny for tomorrow, highs in the mid 70s again. Through the rest of the work week, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. This weekend, we’ll keep the warm temperatures, but add rain chances to the forecast. Low to moderate rain chances for Saturday and Sunday, with decent chances sticking around for the beginning of the work week.

A cold front moves through next Monday as well. This front will drop our highs into the 50s and 60s for the start of next week, this after we’ll likely see some highs in the 80s over the weekend. This, just another reminder of the changes we see in Texas weather in such a short amount of time. Speaking of Texas, today is Texas Independence Day! Texas declared independence from Mexico on this day in 1836.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-3-22